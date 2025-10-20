Oversharing with AI: How your ChatGPT conversations could be used against you

(The Independent) – People are treating AI chatbots as advisors, confidantes, and even accomplices, writes Anthony Cuthbertson. But with no legal protections, and predatory actors looking to monetise and exploit this new trove of deeply intimate data, a new tech reckoning has arrived

The amount of data being shared is astonishing – both for law enforcement purposes, and for criminals who may seek to exploit it. When Perplexity launched an AI-powered web browser earlier this year, security researchers discovered that hackers could hijack it to gain access to a user’s data, which could then be used to blackmail them.

The companies controlling this technology are also looking to take advantage of this new trove of deeply intimate data. From December, Meta will begin using people’s interactions with its AI tools to serve targeted ads across Facebook, Instagram and Threads. (Read More)