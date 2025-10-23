Open Letter Calls for Ban on Superintelligent AI Development

(TIME via MSN) – An open letter calling for the prohibition of the development of superintelligent AI was announced on Wednesday, with the signatures of more than 700 celebrities, AI scientists, faith leaders, and policymakers.

Among the signatories are five Nobel laureates; two so-called “Godfathers of AI;” Steve Wozniak, a co-founder of Apple; Steve Bannon, a close ally of President Trump; Paolo Benanti, an adviser to the Pope; and even Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. (Read More)