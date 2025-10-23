ChatGPT’s Horny Era Could Be Its Stickiest Yet

(Wired) – Seems like the exploration phase is over. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently posted on social media that an update coming to ChatGPT this December will allow the chatbot to engage in “even more” types of content like “erotica for verified adults.” In a follow-up post, Altman said erotica was just one aspect of OpenAI’s larger “freedom for adults” stance and that his startup was “not the elected moral police of the world.”

OpenAI lifting these restrictions on mature content will not only change what the bot is allowed to generate for its millions of adult users. ChatGPT’s horny era will be a major realignment in how people form connections with the AI tool, adding another enticing layer of interaction that could keep users on the platform. (Read More)