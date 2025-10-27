Bird flu’s comeback raises fears about readiness

(Axios) – Migratory birds aredriving up avian flu cases across the country, reviving concerns about U.S. readiness to respond to outbreaks, especially during the government shutdown.

Why it matters: The most immediate concern is how the spread of the disease in commercial poultry flocks could drive up food prices. But the virus is continuing to evolve and spill over to other species, fueling fears of human-to-human transmissions and a possible pandemic. (Read More)