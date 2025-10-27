High-tech bandages prompt Medicare lobbying clash

(Axios) – Manufacturers of pricey wound-care products are squaring off with alliances of hospitals, doctors and other providers who care for Medicare patients over an effort to curb program spending on the high-tech bandages.

Why it matters: Politically connected interests have a lot riding on the market for “skin substitutes” — which has been dogged by accusations of suspicious spending and patient harm and is expected to top $15 billion this year per a new analysis by the National Association of Accountable Care Organizations. (Read More)