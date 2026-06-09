David Sinclair plans to test whole-body rejuvenation drugs in the XPrize competition

June 9, 2026

a mix of various types of pills

(MIT Technology Review) – The next step in the youth quest is a technology called chemical reprogramming.

The outspoken longevity scientist David Sinclair has been predicting that one day, you’ll go to the doctor and get a prescription that will make you 10 years younger.

Now MIT Technology Review has learned that he has plans to launch human tests of an oral “reprogramming” drug as part of a $101 million competition organized by the XPrize Foundation. 

The foundation is offering cash awards to teams able to “restore” a person to an earlier apparent age, as measured by improvements in immune, cognitive, and muscle function. (Read More)

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Posted in Biotech, Genetic Ethics, highlights, Human Enhancement, News, Research Ethics, Transhumanism

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