David Sinclair plans to test whole-body rejuvenation drugs in the XPrize competition

(MIT Technology Review) – The next step in the youth quest is a technology called chemical reprogramming.

The outspoken longevity scientist David Sinclair has been predicting that one day, you’ll go to the doctor and get a prescription that will make you 10 years younger.

Now MIT Technology Review has learned that he has plans to launch human tests of an oral “reprogramming” drug as part of a $101 million competition organized by the XPrize Foundation.

The foundation is offering cash awards to teams able to “restore” a person to an earlier apparent age, as measured by improvements in immune, cognitive, and muscle function. (Read More)