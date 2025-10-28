Louisiana officials waited months to warn public of whooping cough outbreak

(NPR) – When there’s an outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease, state health officials typically take certain steps to alert residents and issue public updates about the growing threat.

That’s standard practice, public health and infectious disease experts told NPR and KFF Health News. The goal is to keep as many other vulnerable people as possible from getting sick and to remind the public about the benefits of vaccinations.

But in Louisiana this year, public health officials appeared not to have followed that playbook during the state’s worst whooping cough outbreak in 35 years. (Read More)