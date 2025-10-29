DeepSeek May Have Found a New Way to Improve AI’s Ability to Remember
October 29, 2025
(MIT Technology Review) – An AI model released by Chinese AI company DeepSeek uses new techniques that could significantly improve AI’s ability to “remember.
Released last week, the optical character recognition (OCR) model works by extracting text from an image and turning it into machine-readable words. This is the same technology that powers scanner apps, translation of text in photos, and many accessibility tools. (Read More)