Spine docs alarmed over ‘tech neck’ hazard for young smartphone users

(UPI) – As medical concerns mount over chronic pain among young smartphone users dubbed “tech neck,” experts are calling for new measures to counteract the phenomenon, which they warn can potentially lead to early-onset spinal problems.

The warnings come as a growing body of scientific literature points to an association between excessive or addictive smartphone use and physical and musculoskeletal strains, such as tech neck — caused when users hold their heads forward for prolonged periods while scrolling and texting, leading to cervical spine problems and pain. (Read More)