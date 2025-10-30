Mistake-filled legal briefs show the limits of relying on AI tools at work

(AP) – Judges around the world are dealing with a growing problem: legal briefs that were generated with the help of artificial intelligence and submitted with errors such as citations to cases that don’t exist, according to attorneys and court documents.

The trend serves as a cautionary tale for people who are learning to use AI tools at work. Many employers want to hire workers who can use the technology to help with tasks such as conducting research and drafting reports. As teachers, accountants and marketing professionals begin engaging with AI chatbots and assistants to generate ideas and improve productivity, they’re also discovering the programs can make mistakes. (Read More)