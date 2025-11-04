Explosion at Harvard Medical School appears to have been intentional, authorities say. No one hurt
November 4, 2025
(AP via MSN) – There was an explosion early Saturday at Harvard Medical School that appears to have been intentional, but no one was injured, authorities said.
A university police officer who responded to a fire alarm tried to stop two unidentified people who ran from the Goldenson Building before going to where the alert was triggered, university police said in a statement.