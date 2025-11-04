OpenAI Signs $38 Billion Deal With Amazon

(Wired) – OpenAI has committed to buying billions of dollars worth of compute from AWS—the latest in a string of major deals brokered by the AI startup.

OpenAI has signed a multi-year deal with Amazon to buy $38 billion worth of AWS cloud infrastructure to train its models and serve its users.

The deal is yet another sign of the AI industry becoming increasingly entangled, with OpenAI now at the center of major partnerships with industry players including Google, Oracle, Nvidia, and AMD.