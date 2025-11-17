(New York Times) – Frustrated by the medical system, some patients are turning to chatbots for help. At what cost?

Driven in part by frustrations with the medical system, more and more Americans are seeking advice from A.I. Last year, about one in six adults — and about a quarter of adults under 30 — used chatbots to find health information at least once a month, according to a survey from KFF, a health policy research group. Liz Hamel, who directs survey research at the group, said that number was probably higher now.

In dozens of interviews with The New York Times, Americans described using chatbots to try to compensate for the health system’s shortcomings. (Read More)