Strain of bird flu virus never before reported in people is behind first human case in US in nine months
November 20, 2025
(CNN via MSN) – A Washington resident has been hospitalized with bird flu, according to the Washington State Health Department, and they’re infected with a strain of the virus that hasn’t been seen in humans before.
It’s the first reported case of bird flu in a human in the US in nine months, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the risk to the general public from the virus remains low. (Read More)