Tech Titans Amass Multimillion-Dollar War Chests to Fight AI Regulation

(WSJ) – Some are battling state AI laws and threatening to punish candidates who oppose rapid deployment of the technology

Billionaires, tech titans and their opponents are amassing multimillion-dollar war chests for a chaotic, bruising battle over AI regulation ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Opponents of state-level regulation fear a patchwork of laws will slow America’s progress in the artificial-intelligence arms race with China. They argue that the U.S. must spend trillions of dollars and build quickly in the coming years to maintain supremacy.

Donors have already committed well above $100 million to political-action committees involved in that fight, which has been supercharged by the wealth of some individuals and companies. (Read More)