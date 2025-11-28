The Sad and Dangerous Reality Behind ‘Her’

(New York Times) – Silicon Valley’s pivot to synthetic intimacy makes sense: Emotional attachment maximizes engagement. But there’s a dark side to A.I. companions, whose users are not just the lonely males of internet lore, but women who find them more emotionally satisfying than men. My colleagues and I now believe that the real existential threat of generative A.I. is not rogue super-intelligence, but a quiet atrophy of our ability to forge genuine human connection. (Read More)