OpenAI denies liability in teen suicide lawsuit, cites ‘misuse’ of ChatGPT

(The Verge) – OpenAI said chats cited in a family’s lawsuit ‘require more context.’

OpenAI’s response to a lawsuit by the family of Adam Raine, a 16-year-old who took his own life after discussing it with ChatGPT for months, said the injuries in this “tragic event” happened as a result of Raine’s “misuse, unauthorized use, unintended use, unforeseeable use, and/or improper use of ChatGPT.” NBC News reports the filing cited its terms of use that prohibit access by teens without a parent or guardian’s consent, bypassing protective measures, or using ChatGPT for suicide or self-harm, and argued that the family’s claims are blocked by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. (Read More)