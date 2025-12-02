How these chemicals went everywhere and threatened our health

(Washington Post via MSN) – A large body of science has linked phthalates to a variety of serious health conditions, including premature birth and infertility. Studies have also tied the chemicals to neurodevelopment issues like ADHD. In April, a study led by New York University attributed 350,000 deaths from heart disease globally to phthalates exposure. And a University of Miami study linked phthalates’ disruption of hormones to breast cancer, a leading cause of death for women globally. (Read More)