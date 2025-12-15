A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available

December 15, 2025

The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 50, no. 5, 2025) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Rethinking Phenomenology of Health and Illness: An Alternative Interpretation” by Junguo Zhang
  • “Illness Experience and Social Suffering: Synthesizing Medical Phenomenology and Critical Theory” by Domonkos Sik
  • “Skewed Transgender Narratives in Western Media” by Hans-Georg Moeller and Jorge Ponseti

