Sexual Healing—With a Boost From the ‘Love Hormone’

December 8, 2025

Empty bed

(WSJ) – The combination of physical intimacy and oxytocin seems to make wounds heal faster.

Remember when laughter was supposed to be the best medicine? Now a team of scientists has found that physical intimacy may speed up healing. 

It’s well-established that marital conflict can adversely impact health, but what about positive interactions between couples? And could the effect of these be boosted by doses of the chemical messenger oxytocin, a neuropeptide that helps affectionate interactions make us feel better physically and emotionally? Oxytocin is sometimes called “the love hormone.” (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, News

Ad