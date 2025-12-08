Sexual Healing—With a Boost From the ‘Love Hormone’

(WSJ) – The combination of physical intimacy and oxytocin seems to make wounds heal faster.

Remember when laughter was supposed to be the best medicine? Now a team of scientists has found that physical intimacy may speed up healing.

It’s well-established that marital conflict can adversely impact health, but what about positive interactions between couples? And could the effect of these be boosted by doses of the chemical messenger oxytocin, a neuropeptide that helps affectionate interactions make us feel better physically and emotionally? Oxytocin is sometimes called “the love hormone.” (Read More)