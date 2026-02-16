Fertility patients win high court battle to save embryos after consent error

(The Guardian) – Judge says people should not lose chance of parenthood ‘by the ticking of a clock’ after 10-year deadline missed

Lawyers for 15 groups affected by the errors – some of them former cancer patients – asked the court in London to declare it would be lawful for the embryos or cells to remain in storage, despite the consent expiring in June last year. In some cases this was because fertility clinics failed to notify those affected.

In an unusual situation, the move was unopposed, with no objections from the clinics, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority or the health secretary. (Read More)