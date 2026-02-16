The mysterious symptom popping up in some GLP-1 users

(Vox) – What if you lost weight and didn’t care — about anything?

GLP-1s are relatively new and the industry is rapidly expanding, so we’re still learning more about their long-term effects. Users report fatigue and nausea as being quite common during use. But with more people using the drug, more side effects are popping up.

Dr. Sera Lavelle is a clinical psychologist who noticed several of her patients reporting a strange GLP-1 side effect: extreme apathy. She told Today, Explained co-host Jonquilyn Hill that it isn’t quite depression, but more of a “missing spark,” making people lose interest in things they previously loved. (Read More)