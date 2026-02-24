The curious case of low-protein diets

(Knowable Magazine) – In the lab, animals live longer on less of the stuff. How could this be, and what does it mean for human aging?

Protein dominates the grocery shelves: Protein chips. Protein cookies. Protein water. It’s in the headlines, too: January’s new US dietary guidelines raised the recommended amount from 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram body weight to 1.2 to 1.6 grams.

Yet there’s a cadre of scientists studying a contrary phenomenon: In critters from single-celled yeast to insects to rodents, cutting protein intake to measly levels makes them live longer.

Could it work for people? (Read More)