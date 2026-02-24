Community health project in Kenya and Uganda dramatically cuts new HIV infections

(Science) – Large-scale study finds that simplifying delivery of prevention medication and improving connections to clinics is key

As much progress as research has made against HIV, roughly 1.3 million people still become infected with the virus that causes AIDS each year. A large-scale study in Kenya and Uganda now suggests a straightforward way to make a major dent in those numbers. Instead of making people visit local clinics to test for the virus and receive prevention drugs if they’re negative, community health workers there cut new infection rates by 70% by simply delivering the tests and medications, using a smartphone app to coordinate care. (Read More)