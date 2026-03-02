Lab-Grown Brains Growing More Powerful

(MIT Technology Review) – Now, scientists at the University of California, Santa Cruz are taking lab-grown mini-brains into their toddler era, after demonstrating that brain organoids can process information in real time.

In a remarkable breakthrough published in the journal Cell Reports, researchers were able to effectively coach lab-grown brains into solving the “cart-pole” problem. The cart-pole problem is an engineering benchmark used in robotics, artificial intelligence — and now cognitive science — to measure how effective systems are at processing information. (Read More)