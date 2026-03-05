My Unlikely Existence

(Longreads) – Is AI helping prospective parents game the fertility lottery? Should it?

The technology is undeniably enticing: to prospective parents struggling to conceive, overworked OB-GYNs, and embryologists who can only do so much by hand. Progressing at a breakneck pace over the past decade, a bonanza of private companies have raced to corner the market for high-tech fertility tools.

And so, as we again lurch forward, 47 years after the birth of Louise Joy Brown, echoes of the original anxieties surrounding IVF have returned: Is AI in IVF a godsend or—to paraphrase Dr. Watson—a descent into hell? (Read More)