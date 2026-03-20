Alberta seeks to set limits on use of medically assisted dying

(BBC via MSN) – Alberta has proposed a bill that would limit the use of medically assisted dying – also known as voluntary euthanasia – in the Canadian province solely to end-of-life circumstances.

In 2021, Canada expanded access to medically assisted dying, known domestically by the acronym Maid, to people with serious, incurable illnesses or disabilities, even if their death is not reasonably foreseeable.

Canada is also due to expand access next year to people whose only medical condition is mental illness, though that has twice been delayed.

Alberta is the first jurisdiction in Canada to independently propose limits to the practice. (Read More)