Scientists turn mosquitoes ‘into a vaccination tool’ to immunise bats against rabies
March 23, 2026
(The Telegraph) – Mosquitoes typically spread disease, rather than prevent it, but Chinese scientists have proposed using the insects as an unlikely vector to deliver vaccines to bats.
In a study published in Science Advances journal, researchers designed mosquitoes which carry an immunisation for rabies and Nipah viruses within their saliva. This is transferred when bats eat insects, or the insects feed on the bats. (Read More)