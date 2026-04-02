The gig workers who are training humanoid robots at home

(MIT Technology Review) – People in Nigeria and India are strapping iPhones onto their heads and recording themselves doing chores.

When Zeus, a medical student living in a hilltop city in central Nigeria, returns to his studio apartment from a long day at the hospital, he turns on his ring light, straps his iPhone to his forehead, and starts recording himself. He raises his hands in front of him like a sleepwalker and puts a sheet on his bed. He moves slowly and carefully to make sure his hands stay within the camera frame.

Zeus is a data recorder for Micro1, a US company based in Palo Alto, California that collects real-world data to sell to robotics companies. (Read More)