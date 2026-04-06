43 Patients, Not Enough Staff: How to Save a Life in an Overrun ER

(The Walrus) – There’s chaos in the waiting room.

A glance at FirstNet, the app we use to track patients, shows that forty-three people have been triaged by nurses and are waiting to be seen. Nine have minor issues, such as ankle sprains and sore eyes. Eight have intermediate problems, such as abdominal pain and first-trimester bleeding. The other twenty-six have illnesses and injuries deemed major and in need of a full workup and a stretcher. It’s far too many patients for my colleague Tawny to see. She started her shift at 6 p.m. That’s why I’ve been called in early. (Read More)