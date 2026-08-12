NIH limits funding for research on the health effects of public policy

(Nature) – US biomedical agency no longer considers policymakers ‘mission relevant’, leaving dozens of grants in limbo.

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) has begun turning away research grant applications for which the “primary function” is informing policymakers and legislators, according to internal documents seen by Nature. This means that the agency is likely to fund fewer projects assessing how public policies affect human health.

It’s a major departure for the world’s largest public funder of biomedical research. (Read More)