Trump Signs Order to Reduce Childhood Vaccines, Repeats Unfounded Autism Link

(WSJ) – It is unusual, if not unprecedented, for detailed vaccine policy to emerge from the White House

President Trump signed a new executive order Monday calling for most children to receive fewer vaccines and made some of his most extensive comments yet linking childhood shots and autism—a connection that scientists have said is unfounded.

The document Trump signed Monday is similar to a previous executive order to decrease the number of vaccines children receive. It also urges parents to spread out vaccines in more visits to pediatricians’ offices and encourages states to mandate fewer vaccines for school attendance. It calls for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccination to be given in separate shots rather than the combination shot commonly given in the U.S. (Read More)