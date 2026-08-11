Beachgoers warned after deadly ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria kills 5 in southern state

(Fox News) – Vibrio vulnificus can cause necrotizing fasciitis and kills about one in five people infected, experts say

A potentially deadly “flesh-eating” bacteria has killed five people in Louisiana this year, a sharp rise from the state’s typical death toll.

Health officials are warning beachgoers to take extra precautions before heading into the water.

Vibrio vulnificus is part of a wider group of Vibrio bacteria. Found primarily in warm, coastal waters, it can cause serious, potentially life-threatening infections when contaminated seawater enters an open wound, according to the CDC. (Read More)