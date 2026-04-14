Anthropic’s Mythos puts DC, Wall Street on high alert
April 14, 2026
(The Hill) – The limited release of Anthropic’s new Mythos model is putting Washington officials on high alert after the AI firm’s warning about the model’s security risks sent shockwaves through and sparked debate in the tech industry.
Within days of being informed of Anthropic’s new technology, the White House ratcheted up a multipronged response involving Trump administration leaders across agencies to evaluate just how powerful AI is becoming. (Read More)