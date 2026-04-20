The Marijuana Backlash Is Here

(Compact Magazine) – Marijuana remains the most misunderstood vice in America. Our large and growing marijuana industry depends on obscuring the well-documented connection the drug has to a wide variety of severe physical and mental health issues, as well as its repeated failure to display anything like the significant therapeutic potential claimed for it. It relies, just as heavily, on eroding key social structures in order to make significant profits. This has had devastating consequences for an institution already under attack: the American family. Trump’s policy, should it come into full effect, will increase the intensity and damage of this attack. (Read More)