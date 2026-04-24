AI-Powered Robot Beats Elite Table Tennis Player

(The Guardian) – In feat hailed as milestone in robotics, Sony AI’s Ace wins three out of five matches played under official rules

An AI-powered robot has beaten elite players at table tennis in a significant achievement for a machine faced with human athletes in a real-world competitive sport.

Named Ace, the robotic system developed by Sony AI, won three out of five matches against elite players, but lost the two it played against professionals, clawing back only one game in the seven contests. (Read More)