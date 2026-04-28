(NPR) – Two titans of the tech world will face off in court starting on Monday.

Elon Musk, of Tesla and SpaceX, is suing Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, in a high-stakes clash between former partners over the future of one of the world’s most influential AI companies.

Musk alleges he was duped when Altman transformed OpenAI from a nonprofit entity into a for-profit juggernaut. Thanks to the viral success of ChatGPT, the company now has a valuation approaching $1 trillion and is angling for a stock listing. (Read More)