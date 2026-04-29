Scientists search the microbiome for clues to the rise in colorectal cancers

(NPR) – Experts suspect several factors may be leading to these more frequent, virulent cancers: One is our greater reliance on ultra-processed foods, as well as plastics and chemicals that can leach into water and our bodies. Plus, there are other notable lifestyle changes: As a population, we are not as active as we used to be.

Researchers’ prevailing theory is that all of those factors act on our gut — specifically, says Marshall, the composition of our microbiome, and the bacteria and myriad microorganisms living there. And a disturbed microbiome may contribute to colorectal cancer. His own research focuses on early and late-stage treatments for the disease. (Read More)