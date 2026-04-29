Scientists search the microbiome for clues to the rise in colorectal cancers

April 29, 2026

digital image of the digestive system and skeletal system with dna molecules in the background

(NPR) – Experts suspect several factors may be leading to these more frequent, virulent cancers: One is our greater reliance on ultra-processed foods, as well as plastics and chemicals that can leach into water and our bodies. Plus, there are other notable lifestyle changes: As a population, we are not as active as we used to be.

Researchers’ prevailing theory is that all of those factors act on our gut — specifically, says Marshall, the composition of our microbiome, and the bacteria and myriad microorganisms living there. And a disturbed microbiome may contribute to colorectal cancer. His own research focuses on early and late-stage treatments for the disease. (Read More)

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