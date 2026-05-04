Survey—Spiritual Practices in a Digital Age: The Pursuit of Spiritual Fulfillment

Volunteers Needed for Research

Are you interested in reflecting on how your digital life connects with your spiritual practices?

Faculty and Staff from LeTourneau University’s Faith, Science, and Technology Initiative and Center for Bioethics and Human Dignity are conducting a study exploring how digital practices intersect with spiritual life and how this contributes to a sense of spiritual fulfillment.

https://www.cbhd.org/spiritual-practices-in-a-digital-age-sign-up