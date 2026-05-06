Mifepristone as a Tool of Coercion

(WSJ) – The Fifth Circuit’s order has a sound basis. Mifepristone—not to be confused with the Plan B morning-after pill, which is available over the counter—poses clinical risks and is a potential tool of coercion and abuse. Its distribution without safeguards heightens these dangers.

Deregulation of mifepristone began in 2016, when the agency allowed nonphysicians such as nurse practitioners to prescribe it and reduced the number of required in-person medical visits from three to one. In 2021 the FDA eliminated the requirement for in-person dispensing entirely, a temporary Covid move that was made permanent in 2023. (Read More)