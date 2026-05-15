(After Babel) – A new survey of U.S. parents by the Institute for Family Studies suggests that kids are still overprotected in the real world and underprotected online.

Are norms around childhood and technology actually changing? Looking at policy both abroad and in the U.S., the answer is a clear yes. On the individual and community level, we hear encouraging stories regularly. But is parenting culture changing widely already?

A new report from the Institute for Family Studies tackles this question. They surveyed parents across the United States and analyzed how they are approaching technology and independence for their kids. If you want to better understand the reality of childhood in the U.S. right now — how much has changed, and how much hasn’t — this is a good place to start. (Read More)