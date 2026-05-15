The lab-grown brain that can play video games

(The Times) – Scientists hope the computer made from living cells could untangle the causes of ADHD and schizophrenia

The machine is the work of Cortical Labs, an Australian start-up. Its main product, the CL1, is a shoebox-sized device that combines hundreds of thousands of brain cells with ordinary computing hardware. Each batch of cells lives for up to six months, after which they must be replaced. A CL1 costs about $35,000 (£26,000) per unit, but researchers can also rent them, accessing them through the internet.

The cells begin life as human skin cells, some of them donated by Hon Weng Chong, the company’s chief executive. (Read More)