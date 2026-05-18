(Nature) – Recent price hikes, usage limitations and unreliable outputs are causing some scientific researchers to think twice about using artificial intelligence.

In his view, the fees, which are in the same ballpark as the cost of supporting a postdoctoral fellow at Stanford, are worth it. He says “we’re entering into a new golden age of science with AI assistance” that enables fundamental scientific advances because of the “increasing capabilities of these AI scientist agents”.

But AI assistance is starting to look more expensive for researchers. AI providers have struggled to make the economics work for them on subscription plans, so are hiking up prices and tightening usage limits. In January 2025, Sam Altman, chief executive of the California-based company OpenAI, posted on social-media site X that the firm was losing money on its $200-a-month ChatGPT Pro subscriptions because people were using the chatbot more than the company expected, driving up OpenAI’s use of computing power and electricity. (Read More)