(USA Today) – As tick activity increases, experts advise taking extra care before spending time outdoors.

Emergency room visits for tick bites have reached their highest levels for this time of year since 2017. Several regions of the United States are seeing increased tick activity due to warmer temperatures, especially in the Northeast and Midwest, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An estimated 476,000 people receive treatment for Lyme disease each year, making it the most prevalent tick-borne illness in the U.S. (Read More)