Ozempic generic approved in Canada after Novo Nordisk doesn’t pay $250 government fee

(BMJ) – Canada has become only the second country in the world to approve a generic form of the blockbuster drug Ozempic (semaglutide), made possible after its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, did not pay a $C250 annual fee.

Two generic versions of the injectable form of semaglutide were approved by the country’s drugs regulator, Health Canada, in recent weeks, from India’s Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and the Canadian company Apotex.

Seven other applications are still under review. The generic version from Dr Reddy’s became available in Canada on 15 May, while the Apotex version does not yet have a release date. (Read More)