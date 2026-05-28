The Lucrative Life of a Jet-Setting Traveling Nurse

(WSJ) – The job for some can be unpredictable and lonely. But for others, it offers travel, friendship, and a whiff of glamour.

Nursing is hardly known as a glamorous profession. Long shifts, late nights and demanding patients take their toll. But traveling nurses, an increasingly popular segment of the profession, are giving the field a surprising allure.

Thousands of these nurses pack suitcases and catch flights each year to work monthslong stints in places with high demand. The job typically offers better weekly pay than a staff nursing role does, though with less job stability. It can also offer a taste of the jet-setting life, which some young nurses have started chronicling widely on social media—at times in posts sponsored by staffing agencies. (Read More)