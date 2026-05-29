Contagion of conspiracy theories makes Ebola epidemic harder to contain

(Washington Post via MSN) – As a deadly outbreak of Ebola spreads through the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, one conspiracy theory is that nonprofit workers brought the disease to get more money. Another is that the outbreak has been fabricated to frighten the population and gain access to minerals, including gold.

There are people who refuse to accept that preventing the spread of Ebola, which is transmitted through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person, requires forgoing some traditional funeral rites. And there are others who do not believe Ebola exists at all — it is a fiction, they say, to steal aid money. (Read More)