‘There is no way to stop this’: ‘Biotech Barbie’ Cathy Tie on her mission to genetically modify babies

(The Guardian) – The Canadian entrepreneur has always pushed the boundaries of gene editing, once attempting to turn horses into unicorns. Now she is set on modifying human embryos – something her controversial ex-husband was jailed for doing

Tie and He separated three months after their wedding. Last summer, Tie arrived in New York with little more than a suitcase and her shih-tzu, Charlie, to announce a new venture: a startup that will conduct the same kinds of procedures that had earned her ex the nickname “China’s Dr Frankenstein”. Tie wants to edit the genes of embryos – to alter the building blocks of human life – to prevent diseases including cystic fibrosis, Huntington’s and hereditary cancers. Unlike He, she says she wants her work to be done openly and transparently, with the blessing of regulators – and powered by the rocket fuel of venture capital investment. (Read More)