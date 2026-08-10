The new science of brain workouts, beyond Sudoku and crosswords

(Washington Post) – Emerging evidence suggests that only certain types of training produce meaningful benefits, and those benefits may differ between men and women.

There was a time when bookstores devoted entire shelves to brain fitness even though no one really called it that. Crossword collections. Sudoku. Memory games. Later came adult coloring books. Each promised, in one way or another, to keep the mind sharp.

At the time, the evidence for these activities’ practical benefits was thin. But recently, neuroscience has identified a growing list of ones that appear to help the brain: learning a language, playing music, walking, mastering a new skill. (Read More)