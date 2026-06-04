(The Free Press) – The work of building frontier AI has brought us to the edge of where He might be.

I am thoroughly enmeshed in this world. I have been in San Francisco about four years; I work at one of the companies at the center of AI; I host the house parties; I have friends across the labs. I have small but real leverage over how this goes, and my vantage means I see some of the future before the rest of the world does. I take the responsibility of that very seriously. I am part of an organization that must make choices about the values of a powerful AI system. We try to do so thoughtfully and in the open, but it is still a fraught and high-stakes activity. I feel the urgency. I feel the moral stakes. But I too feel something is missing. I still wish I had clearer moral guidance. I still find myself wanting to pray.

G.K. Chesterton, an English essayist and Christian apologist, saw something like this coming a century ago. (Read More)